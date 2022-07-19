Man wanted for Roswell murder, road rage attack killed by police in Colorado

Police in Colorado shot and killed a man wanted for a woman’s murder and a road rage incident in Roswell.

Aurora police department confirmed 27-year-old Fabien Perry died in a confrontation with officers on Monday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Roswell police said Perry shot and killed Johana Samantha ‘Samy’ Cabrales, leaving her 7-month-old son and 2-year-old daughter without their mother.

Perry was also wanted on numerous charges by Alpharetta police for the road rage incident in October of last year. Video shows Perry punch a woman through her car window, all because she was driving too slowly, police said.

TRENDING STORIES

Aurora police department said it responded to a SWAT situation around 12:45 p.m.

Police said Perry was inside a home and stayed there for hours. Officers could hear several gunshots fired inside the home.

Around 2:15 a.m., police said Perry came out with a riffle. Officers shot and killed him.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]