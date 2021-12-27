Man wanted in Santa Fe shooting arrested on Christmas Eve

Dec. 26—A man suspected of shooting another man was arrested on Christmas Eve while trying to flee, according to Santa Fe police.

Martin Flores, 37, was wanted on warrants for aggravated battery and shooting at or from a motor vehicle after he fired at another vehicle late Dec. 15 on West Water Street, according to police.

Santa Fe County sheriff's deputies contacted Santa Fe police about 8:30 am. after spotting Flores' vehicle outside a home on Lopez Lane, police said, adding that Flores was arrested after he tried to flee out the back of the home.

Flores had been charged after the man he allegedly shot drove himself to the hospital, where nurses determined he had a gunshot wound to the left side of his torso, according to an affidavit.

The 39-year-old victim said he had been driving with Flores' wife and brother when Flores pulled up next to him and shot him.

Investigators learned around 11 p.m. Dec. 15 that emergency dispatchers had received several calls that someone in a blue pickup, later determined to be Flores, had shot at a red Toyota sedan, the affidavit states.

Witnesses told police they saw a blue Chevrolet truck with a male driver going the wrong way on Water Street heading toward a red Toyota sedan that had turned from Galisteo Street, the affidavit states.

When the two cars were next to each other, the red car began to back up as the blue truck drove up to the driver's side window, according to the affidavit. Witnesses then heard a gunshot and saw the vehicles flee in opposite directions.

Police later found the red Toyota abandoned in an arroyo south of Old Santa Fe Trail and Old Las Vegas Highway. It contained a bottle of alcohol and a BB gun, the affidavit states.

The victim was taken to intensive care at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, where he was in stable condition. Updates about his condition were not available Saturday.