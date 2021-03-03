Man wanted for scam in Brookfield

The Herald, Sharon, Pa.
·1 min read

Mar. 3—BROOKFIELD — Police are looking for a man accused of scamming his alleged neighbors.

Steven Edward Kuhn Jr., 53, Warren, Ohio, reportedly stopped at the victims residence in a silver car and identified himself as a neighbor. The victim told police that Kuhn said he needed money to help his wife who was in trouble.

The victim turned Kuhn away without giving him any money and Kuhn left driving south on Thomas Road, police said.

Kuhn is described as skinny and wearing a ball cap.

The suspect's method of operation matched that of several similar attempted thefts that happened in the area and surrounding communities, police said.

Police were able to obtain a photo of the suspect from a doorbell camera. The victim identified the man in the picture as the person who tried to scam him.

Police, including those from other departments, identified the man in the photo as Kuhn.

Kuhn has had dealings with the Brookfield Police Department for similar scams in 1995 and 2009, police said.

Police have filed an arrest warrant for Kuhn with the Trumbull County Eastern District Court.

