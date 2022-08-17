Man wanted in several counties holed up inside Bothell trailer

A man Bothell police said is wanted in several counties has barricaded himself inside a trailer on Tuesday evening.

Officers were called to the 20500 block of 32nd Drive Southeast, where a couple of homes near the trailer were evacuated for safety.

However, police said there’s no danger to the public and the area has been blocked off.

The man holed up inside the trailer is believed to be alone.

Law enforcement is talking with the man in an effort to get him to surrender.