Man wanted on several felonies, including murder, arrested in Springfield

A Springfield man is now in custody after being wanted for several felony charges, including murder.

Kedric Holt was wanted by Springfield Police for the murder of Gregory Wells earlier this month. A warrant was obtained for his arrest from the Clark County Common Pleas Court, according to a spokesperson for the U.S. Marshals’ Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST).

Holt is facing several felony charges including two counts of murder, two counts of discharging a firearm, improper handling of a firearm, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence, according to online court records.

SOFAST arrested him early Wednesday morning in Springfield, a spokesperson said.

“The U.S. Marshals and Springfield Police Division work together daily on the fugitive task force. The safe capture of this fugitive is the result of the hard work done by the Springfield investigators and the sharing of information and resources with our fugitive task force,” said Michael Black, U.S. Marshal. “Our combined forces are dedicated to making our community safer.”

Holt has been booked into the Clark County Jail and is now awaiting his court appearance.