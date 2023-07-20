Man wanted on several warrants arrested with gun by Montgomery County task force

A man wanted for several arrest warrants has been taken into custody by the Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E. Task Force.

Antone Jackson, 28, was wanted by the Adult Parole Authority after allegedly removing his court-ordered ankle monitor to avoid apprehension for his several arrest warrants, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

He was arrested in the area of N. Ludlow Street and W. First Street in Dayton.

Jackson was also found in possession of a handgun, a Glock Model 27, the sheriff’s office said.

It was outfitted with a full-auto sear switch and extended magazine.

“Our agency remains committed to upholding the safety and well-being of our citizens and we will relentlessly pursue those who pose a threat to our community,” said Sheriff Rob Streck. “Altering a weapon making it a fully automatic firearm is not only illegal, but a serious concern for the community, especially when it ends up in the hands of a dangerous person.”

Jackson was arrested for three outstanding warrants and booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

He will also be extradited to other jurisdictions for his other outstanding warrants.

Photo credit to Montgomery County Sheriff's Office

