Man wanted for shattering glass protecting driver on CTA bus

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking residents for help in identifying a man who allegedly shattered a window inside a CTA bus.

The man demanded to be let off the bus before reaching a stop, according to Mass Transit Detectives.

Police say he shattered the glass protecting the bus driver from passengers.

He was described as a man between 35 and 50 years old. No further information is available.

Anyone with information regarding this individual is asked to contact Mass Transit Detectives at 312-745-4706.