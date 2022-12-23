Man wanted for shooting Bronx gas station attendant, Philadelphia parking officer nabbed

A suspect who cops believe critically shot both a Bronx gas station attendant and a Philadelphia parking enforcement officer in a three-day span last month has been arrested, authorities said.

Termaine Saulsbury, 39, was picked up by U.S. Marshals in West Philadelphia around 5 p.m. Wednesday, Philadelphia’s USMS said in a tweet.

He’d been hiding out in an abandoned house, cops said.

Saulsbury kicked off the violent rampage at a Sunoco gas station on the corner of Boston Road and Astor Ave. in the Bronx nabe of Allerton around 7:10 p.m. on Nov. 22, officials said.

He shot Zulfiqar Alvi, 59, in the head, critically injuring him, cops said.

The man, who worked at the station for 15 years, was rushed to Jacobi Hospital where he underwent surgery, his nephew told the Daily News.

Saulsbury fled to Philly, where just three days later he walked up to a uniformed, on-duty Philadelphia Parking Authority officer in the Frankford section of the city around 4 p.m. on Nov. 25, cops said.

He pulled out a silver revolver and shot him at point-blank range from behind, startling video shows.

The Philadelphia officer was struck in the left ear and shoulder and was taken to Temple University hospital.

He has since been released and is continuing to recover, according to local news reports.

Last week, Philadelphia Police Captain John Walker told reporters he believed the incidents were totally random, with “no rhyme or reason.”