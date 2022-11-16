Man wanted in shooting death of 7-year-old at family gathering arrested at Atlanta airport

Atlanta police have arrested a man wanted in the murder of a 7-year-old girl at a family gathering at an apartment in the Old Fourth Ward last month.

On Aug. 27 around 10:19 p.m., officers responded to 180 Jackson St. about a report of a child shot.

They found Ava Phillips suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute that escalated to gunfire, striking Phillips.

Police identified the suspect as 23-year-old Deshon Collins. He was wanted for murder, cruelty towards children, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Collins was considered to be one of Atlanta’s most wanted fugitives.

Collins was arrested at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Wednesday. Police said he was attempting to fly out of the state. He was taken into custody without incident.

Another suspect, Kameka Springfield, identified as Phillips’ mother, was arrested Aug. 30.







