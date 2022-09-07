Man wanted in shooting death at Tampa Shell gas station

Tampa police have obtained an arrest warrant for a man who they shot and killed a man last month at a Shell gas station.

Derick P. Bowden, 24, is wanted on charges of first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm in connection to the Aug. 24 shooting at the Shell station in the 2900 block of N 50th Street.

Police said they were alerted to the shooting by the ShotSpotter system — which are sensors placed throughout the city that alert police to the sound of gunfire. They arrived just before midnight and found a 26-year-old man in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a hospital and died.

Bowden and the victim were known to each other, police said, though they didn’t say anything about a motive in a news release issued Wednesday afternoon. They also didn’t release any details about what evidence they have against Bowden.

The victim’s name was not released because of the department’s interpretation of Marsy’s Law.

Police said Bowden has 10 previous felony convictions. He has spent time in state prison on drug charges, records show.

Crime Stoppers Tampa Bay is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to Bowden’s arrest.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477) or **TIPS on their mobile phone, report anonymously online at www.crimestopperstb.com or send a mobile tip using the free Florida Crime Stoppers mobile application.