Man wanted for shooting driver who crashed into Buckhead apartment complex and died, police say

Atlanta police are looking for a man who shot a driver, causing him to crash into a Buckhead apartment complex and die.

Police are asking for the public’s help finding Anthony Chavez-Ozuna, who has been connected to this shooting.

Atlanta police said the deadly crash happened at The Lenox Woods Apartments at 2255 Lenox Road NE at around 7 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officers were called to a crash where a vehicle was stuck in a building and the driver was unconscious.

Investigators later learned that the driver, who was in his late 20s, had been shot.

Police said he died while on his way to the hospital.

TRENDING STORIES:

Investigators are now requesting the public’s assistance in locating him. Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.StopCrimeATL.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

People do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

OTHER NEWS: