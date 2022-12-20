Man wanted for shooting teenager near Chinatown in Chicago

Police are searching for a man who shot a 16-year-old boy on the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) Red Line near Chinatown in Chicago.

The unidentified boy was reportedly shot in the ear and eye at around 2:05 a.m. on Sunday while on a train near Cermak-Chinatown Station.

Although the 16-year-old heard several shots fired, he could not give further details on the shooting, according to police.

The victim was brought to Stroger Hospital and listed in serious condition.

A witness reportedly gave police a description of the offender, leading officers to arrest a potential suspect.

However, the man was later released without being charged as further investigation led police to believe the shooter to be a different man.

On Sunday night, police issued a community alert and released a video of the suspect. The surveillance footage shows him holding a gun.

Although police have increased patrols on buses and trains, CTA riders still expressed concerns for their safety.

“It’s very tragic. A lot of young kids depend on the CTA to get to work, school, see their friends – it should be a safe space for all riders,” CTA rider Emilio Mara told Fox 32 Chicago.

Seven juveniles were shot over the weekend in Chicago, with two of them dead, according to reports. Crimes on the CTA, including homicides, aggravated assault, aggravated battery and criminal sexual assault have been at all-time highs since 2015.

Anyone with information regarding the recent incident is urged to contact Area One detectives at (312)747-8380 or submit an anonymous tip with the reference number JF-514599.

