Man wanted for shooting woman to death outside a Memphis Walgreens busted in Vegas, US Marshals say

The man investigators say shot and killed a woman outside a Memphis Walgreens in December was captured by U.S. Marshals in Las Vegas.

The woman was 60-year-old Juanita Washington. She was the head administrator at LYE Academy, a performing arts group in southeast Memphis.

Gregory Morton, 50, was arrested March 25th by the U.S. Marshals Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force, U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller said.

On December 29, 2021, Juanita Washington was shot to death at a Walgreens located at the 3100 block of Perkins Road.

In January, Shelby County Criminal Court issued a warrant for First Degree Murder.

In addition to the murder charge, Morton was wanted for Pretrial Release Violation on a Federal weapons charge and a state charge of Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun, U.S. Marshals said.

Investigators with the Two Rivers Task Force developed information that Morton was in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The U.S. Marshals Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force was able to take him into custody without incident.

“When U.S. Marshals Task Forces work on a case, luck tends to run out for fugitives,” said U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller.

