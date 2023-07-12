Man wanted for shooting at woman in Florida road rage incident

[Source]

PoliMce in St. Petersburg, Florida, are looking for a man who allegedly shot at a woman during a road rage incident last week.

What happened: The man, who was driving a white minivan, was purportedly heading north on Dr. Martin Luther King Street North at around 9:30 p.m. on July 5 when he came across a red Mazda CX3. According to police, the man swerved to avoid the vehicle while it crossed east at the intersection of 116th Ave.

The minivan then allegedly made a U-turn and chased the Mazda. When both vehicles reached 116th Ave. and 4th St. North, the minivan driver allegedly shot at the Mazda driver. The incident resulted in serious but non-life-threatening injuries to the Mazda driver, who was alone in her car, according to police.

About the suspect: Authorities described the suspect as an Asian man with gray hair between 30 and 40 years old.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call St. Petersburg police at 727-893-7780.

