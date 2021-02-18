Man wanted in slaying arrested in Washington, D.C.

Feb. 18—A man wanted in the fatal shooting of a Spring Lake man in January has been arrested Washington, D.C., according to Harnett County Sheriff's Office release.

James Lee Jones Jr., 38, of Spring Lake, was returned to Harnett County on Tuesday and booked into the detention center where he is being held without bail, the release said.

The shooting happened Jan. 24, about 12:40 a.m., at a home in the 200 block of Connie Court in Spring Lake, the release said.

Connie Court is off McKay Road, less than a half-mile east of Ray Road.

Deputies arrived and found two men who had been shot.

Albert Charles Parisi Jr., 31, was pronounced dead at the scene. Tyshawn Robert Viera, 30, of Spring Lake, was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

The sheriff's office listed Parisi's address as Spring Lake, but his obituary identified him as a Sanford resident.

Jones, also known as Goldie or Jimmy, was taken into custody in Washington on Feb. 10 at the home of a friend, a sheriff's office spokesman said.

He is charged with murder, six counts of assault with a deadly weapon with minors present, assault with a deadly weapon and possession of firearm by a felon.

In 2019, Jones was convicted in Lee County on charges of felony assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm, according to N.C. Department of Public Safety records.

He was sentenced to 36 months in prison, but the term was suspended and Jones was placed on probation, records show.