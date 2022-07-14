Man wanted in Smyrna murder dies in police custody in another state

A murder suspect wanted in Smyrna died in Arizona as police tried to arrest him.

Police said Terrill Jones was the man seen in surveillance video shooting and killing Michael Ezzard Jr. back in May.

Smyrna police said Jones died on Monday as police in Tucson, Arizona tried to arrest him.

Channel 2 obtained surveillance video of the shooting, which shows the victim holding the door open for two women as all three walk out of the store. They chat on the sidewalk for a few minutes before a man in a black hoodie first walks, then runs up behind Ezzard, struggles with him for a few moments over the gun and then shoots him.

Investigators identified the man in that video as Terrill Anton Jones. They had received warrants to charge Jones with felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

