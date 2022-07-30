Man wanted on Spokane child molestation charges arrested by federal authorities in Georgia

Jul. 30—A 67-year-old man sought by Spokane police after failing to appear in court on two charges of child molestation was arrested Friday in Georgia, according to a news release.

William Bruce Rennie was charged in April with two counts of first-degree child molestation, according to court records. He did not appear for a court date on May 18, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, working with the Spokane Police Department and U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, learned that Rennie had fled to Gainesville, Georgia, a city of about 43,000 people in the north-central part of the state. Within 18 hours of receiving a tip, authorities there arrested him.

Rennie is being held in Georgia ahead of extradition to Spokane County to face the molestation charges, according to the U.S. Marshals.