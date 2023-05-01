Man wanted for spray-painting anti-Asian message on NYC liquor store

[Source]

New York City police are searching for a man accused of vandalizing a liquor store with anti-Asian graffiti.

The incident reportedly occurred at Mott Avenue Liquor and Wine at 21-35 Mott Ave., Queens, at around 10:43 p.m. on April 19. The store was closed at the time of the incident.

Police said the man was first seen exiting an A train at Far Rockaway and Mott Avenue station. He then walked to a bus stop at the corner of Mott Avenue and Beach Channel Drive.

While waiting for a bus, the man allegedly took spray paint out of a black backpack and scrawled an anti-Asian statement on the store’s front gate.

He boarded the bus once it arrived and fled the scene.

Police managed to obtain images of the suspect from security cameras at Far Rockaway and Mott Avenue station before the incident took place.

He is described as having a medium complexion, medium build and hair on the chin.

He was last seen carrying a black backpack and wearing a black baseball cap, a white hooded sweatshirt, white sweatpants and white sneakers.

The incident is being investigated as a hate crime. Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), submit tips via the Crime Stoppers website or message @NYPDTips on Twitter.

