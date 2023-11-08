Man wanted for stabbing on Bell Road in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are working to identify a man believed to be responsible for a Halloween stabbing that left a man in critical condition.

Police said the stabbing happened Tuesday, Oct. 31 on Bell Road in Antioch.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

The suspect reportedly approached the victim, a 27-year-old man, in the parking lot of a restaurant located in the 700 block of Bell Road. The two men then got into a fight before the man was stabbed several times down his left side, according to investigators.

Police said the victim’s friend dropped him off at Century Farms Medical Center while the suspect fled into a nearby business.

CRIME TRACKER | Read the latest crime news from Middle Tennessee

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.