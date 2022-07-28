Man wanted for stealing checks from Collierville church mailbox, police say

The Collierville Police Department is asking for the public’s help with information on a person who stole checks from a church mailbox.

Surveillance footage showed an individual who is believed to have stolen checks from the deposit box outside of the Church of the Incarnation.

The checks were written to vendors, and attempts were made to fraudulently cash them after they were stolen, police said.

The total amount stolen is unknown at this time.

If you have any information on the suspect, contact the Collierville Police Criminal Investigations Division at (901) 457-2520.

You can also submit an anonymous tip via text message to the Collierville Police Department, text CPDTIP, and your tip to 847411 (tip411).

