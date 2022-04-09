Man wanted for stealing computers from Costco, MPD says

Memphis Police is seeking the public’s help for information on a man who stole computers from Costco.

On Apr. 8, at approximately 7 p.m., Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shoplifting call in the 2400 block of Germantown Parkway, at a Costco.

Surveillance footage showed a man walking into the business, picking out computers, and leaving,

The man fled the scene in a white Dodge Challenger and had a temporary tag Q692ZES, police said.

The suspect is described as wearing a black POLO skullcap, red shirt, yellow safety vest, and black pants.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org

If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive cash from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.

