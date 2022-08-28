Man wanted after stealing items from woman’s porch twice, police say

The Memphis Police Department is searching for a man who stole from a woman’s porch twice.

Police said it happened on Aug 23 around 3:27 p.m. on the 3000 block of Knight Road.

According to MPD, the man jumped the gate of the woman’s house and took items from her back porch.

The same man returns three days later wearing the same outfit around 12:45 a.m and took more items from the victim’s porch, police said.

MPD released pictures of the suspect on Facebook.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Sgt. K. Walcott at 901-636-4187.

You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org, where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: