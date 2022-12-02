Man wanted after stealing lottery ticket display from Memphis business, police say

A man is wanted after he stole a lottery ticket display from a business earlier this week, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Police said that the robbery took place just before 4 p.m. Wednesday at the MAPCO Express on Winchester Road.

The man walked behind the store’s counter, grabbed the display and left, police said.

The man was wearing a green skull cap and sunglasses, a blue hooded jacket, black sweatpants, white shoes and a bag with a “P” logo on it at the time of the robbery, police said.

It was at least the second lottery ticket robbery in November at a MAPCO in Memphis. Two men are wanted after lottery tickets were stolen from the MAPCO on Mt. Moriah Road on Nov. 20, police said.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.

