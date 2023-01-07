Man wanted after stealing lottery ticket display from behind store counter, MPD says

A man is wanted after he stole a lottery ticket display from a Memphis gas station on Thursday night, police said.

According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), the robbery happened just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Murphy USA gas station on Summer Avenue. Surveillance footage shows a man dressed in all black leaning over the counter and snatching a display filled with scratch-off lottery tickets.

The robber left in an older model light blue Nissan Altima, police said.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.

