Man wanted for stealing money from ATMs in Brooklyn: police

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police in Brooklyn are searching for a man who allegedly deposited checks in people’s accounts on two separate occasions before withdrawing money from the accounts, according to authorities.

A 62-year-old woman was at an ATM at a CitiBank on 1455 Myrtle Avenue on Feb. 16 when the suspect in a jacket with “REBEL” on the front of it waited for her to enter her PIN, according to police. The suspect allegedly deposited a check and withdrew $1,000 in cash.

A day later, at the same bank, a 74-year-old man was using an ATM, and a suspect with the same “REBEL” jacket waited for him to put his PIN in and deposited a check before withdrawing $1,000 from the account.

The suspect got away in both instances. Police describe the man as being around 6 feet tall with a black jacket that says “REBEL” on it.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

