Man wanted for stealing nearly $40,000 worth of items from Target stores

Police are searching for a suspect wanted for escaping with thousands of dollars worth of items from Target stores across Southern California.

The man is responsible for stealing at least $39,000 worth of merchandise so far, according to the Irvine Police Department.

Recent surveillance video from Target shows him entering the store calmly and strolling around. He then spots a Target employee holding what appears to be an iPad box.

He approaches the worker and pretends to ask a question about the item before suddenly grabbing it and sprinting out of the store.

Police are searching for a suspect wanted for stealing thousands of dollars worth of items from Target stores across Southern California. (Irvine Police Department)

The worker is seen running after the man, but the suspect evades capture.

Along with other thefts, police confirm the suspect has recently been known to grab iPads before sprinting out of Target stores.

Security footage of the man was released by authorities in hopes someone may recognize him. Anyone with information is asked to email Irvine police at mricci@cityofirvine.

Surveillance footage of the suspect can be seen in the video player above.

