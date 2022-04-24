Man wanted for stealing thousands from Forsyth County temple, police say

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they said stole from a Cumming temple with at least four other unidentified suspects.

Deputies said they are looking for Marin Marius Michescu, 34, in connection with a burglary at 4946 Shiloh Road, which is the location of Shri Krishna Vrundavana Atlanta.

Officials said Michescu, three women and one man stole $10,000 cash and a safe containing $3,000-$4,000 around 5 p.m. on April 17. The suspects placed the safe in a 2004 gold Mercedes-Benz S500 with California tag 8XFB676.

Police said the burglary may be part of a scam involving calling the theft victims and offering to give their money back.

The crew is also wanted by Lilburn and Clayton police for similar cases.

Anyone with information on these or similar cases are asked to call Detective Tromp at 770-781-3087, Officer A. Taylor at 770-781-3055, or 911.

