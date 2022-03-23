Man wanted in string of armed robberies at local businesses, Memphis police say

Memphis police have released information about a man wanted in connection with a string of business robberies.

Beginning Jan. 13, a man wearing a Gap hoodie began robbing local businesses, including dollar stores, pharmacies, gas stations, pawn shops and auto parts stores, MPD said.

The suspect is always armed with a handgun and is known to wear a black mask with “Black Lives Matter” on it.

To date, the suspect has committed 13 violent armed robberies and a carjacking, MPD said.

No arrests have been made at this point. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number and your identification will remain completely anonymous.

You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org.