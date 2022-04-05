Man wanted for string of Merced armed robberies arrested in Stockton

A suspect wanted for a string of armed robberies in Merced has been arrested in Stockton.

Demetrius Rodgers, 39, of Merced was taken into custody Sunday, after being on the run for almost two months, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

He was wanted in robberies that happened at five convenience stores in the city, police said. He was arrested by Stockton Police Department Gang Unit officers and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail before being transfered to Merced County.

Rodgers is accused of committing the robberies with an accomplice between Jan. 4 and Feb. 1.

The suspected accomplice, Leonard Paige, 54, was arrested by Merced police on Feb. 3. He’s accused of serving as a lookout and getaway driver during the robberies.

Police began investigating the robberies on Jan. 4, after armed robberies occurred at the East Olive Avenue 7-Eleven and East Main Street Chevron in Merced, according to police.

Another armed robbery occurred at the West Highway 140 AM-PM on Jan. 16, police said. On Feb. 1 armed robberies occurred at the 7-Eleven on Loughborough Drive and the Merced Smoke Shop on Yosemite Parkway, according to authorities.

Rodgers is accused of entering the stores and committing the robberies, the release said.

He was booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony second degree robbery and conspiracy to commit a crime, according to jail records. He remains in custody in lieu of $100,000 bond.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the alleged crime to contact Detective Christen Lupian at 209-385-7844 or by email at lupianc@cityofmerced.org.

Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be reported to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.