Man wanted for string of violent crimes arrested in Kennewick after SWAT standoff

A man wanted for a string of violent crimes tried to hide from police in a Kennewick apartment for two hours.

The 32-year-old man was wanted for several crimes in Pasco and Kennewick before he stole a car shortly before 10 a.m. Monday from 813 W. Columbia Drive, said police.

Police have not released the name of the suspect or what other crimes he’s under investigation for.

Kennewick police knew who they were looking for because the car owner knew the suspect.

Police officers spotted the man about 2 p.m. Monday while conducting an extra patrol through the Heatherstone Apartments at 1114 W. 10th Ave.

He ran from officers and went into an apartment but police surrounded the home and called in the Tri-City Regional SWAT team because they believed he might have a gun.

After about two hours, he was arrested.

He was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery, car theft, unlawful imprisonment and resisting arrest.