Man wanted in Suffolk homicide turns himself in

A man wanted in connection with Sunday’s fatal shooting in a Suffolk home turned himself in to police Tuesday.

John Dontrel Harris, 31, is charged with second-degree murder and armed burglary in the death of 24-year-old Delyna Hall.

Suffolk police responded to a report of gunfire coming from inside a home around 4:40 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Nansemond Parkway, according to a news release. Hall was found at the scene with a fatal gunshot wound.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Harris was transported to Western Tidewater Regional Jail and is currently being held without bond.

Caitlyn Burchett, 727-267-6059, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com