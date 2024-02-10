Man wanted as suspect in mother’s murder

The search is underway for a man accused of murdering his mother in Orange County.

Authorities say Richard Towers, 50, did not appear for his court date after being charged in the death of his 82-year-old mother.

On Jan. 15, the Santa Ana Police Department responded to a call from a local hospital that an elderly woman arrived in an unconscious state and showed signs of being abused.

When the medical staff examined the woman, they discovered numerous wounds on the back of her legs that were consistent with neglect.

Authorities told KTLA’s Chip Yost that Towers admitted to being the woman’s caretaker. He was arrested for elder abuse and neglect. However, because Towers was hospitalized himself at the time, police were unable to take him in.

Towers was given a specific time and date to show up at a court hearing, but has failed to appear. His mother later died from her injuries on Jan. 25, and after reviewing the case, the Orange County District Attorney upgraded the charges to murder.

Police went to Towers’ home, but have been unable to locate him since his mother’s death.

He remains at large. Anyone who may know of Towers’ whereabouts or has information about this case is asked to call the Santa Ana Police Department.

