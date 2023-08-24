Man wanted for taking upskirt photos at Lakewood Dollar Tree

Detectives with the Lakewood Police Department are asking the public for help to identify a man wanted for using his cell phone to take upskirt photos of a woman at a Dollar Tree.

At about 6:14 p.m. Aug. 15, police say the man in the photos above came into the Dollar Tree at the Lakewood Towne Center and took the pictures with his phone.

The woman saw the man filming her and confronted him, but he left before police arrived.

The man is described as about 55 years old, 6 feet tall, with a thin build, gray goatee, and brown-colored long hair that was in a ponytail. He was wearing a tan shirt and dark shorts.

If you have information about this incident or know this man, contact Detective M. Merrill at 253-830-5094 or email at mmerrill@cityoflakewood.us.