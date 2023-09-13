Man wanted in Tarzana bus station shooting death arrested in Mexico

A man who was wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Tarzana last month was arrested in Mexico, police said this week.

Angel Garcia, 19, of Tarzana, was identified as the suspect in the Aug. 4 killing of 28-year-old Brandyn Rodrigo Mendez, and police believed he likely fled the country.

He was arrested in Mexico on Sept. 5 and was brought back to Los Angeles.

Garcia was eventually booked and charged with murder and attempted murder and is being held on $2 million bail, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

1 killed after Tarzana bus station shooting

Mendez and another victim were shot in the parking lot of an Orange Line bus station at Reseda Boulevard and Oxnard Street.

An investigation revealed the two victims were confronted by the suspect and at one point, Mendez allegedly took out a gun and fired multiple times before running from the scene.

Both victims were struck by gunfire and taken to a hospital, but Mendez died from his injuries.

No further details about the shooting were released.

