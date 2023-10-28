Man wanted after teenage girl is sexually assaulted

Thames Valley Police have released images of a man they want to speak to in connection with an assault

Police have released photos of a man they want to speak to after a teenage girl was pulled into an alleyway and sexually assaulted.

The incident happened off Stoke Road in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire at about 20:30 BST on Friday 29 September.

The teenage girl had just left a shop when she was grabbed by the arm, pulled into an alleyway and told to perform sexual acts in exchange for money, Thames Valley Police said.

Detectives believed the same man also performed an "inappropriate act" in front of group of children earlier this month.

Investigating officer Det Con Oliver Powell said: "If you are the man pictured, please get in touch with police as soon as possible.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

"The sexual assault was on a busy main road so there may also be other witnesses who are yet to come forward and I would encourage any to please do so."

Police are urging the man in this image to contact them

Police said the assaulted teenager was helped by her friends and other members of the public.

The attacker was not known to the victim and no one was injured, officers added.

The indecent exposure incident happened in front of a group of children in a public green space off Lee Road at about 17:00 BST on Wednesday 11 October .

Police said anyone with information regarding either crime should call 101 or contact Crimestoppers.

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830