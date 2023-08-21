Man wanted for throwing weed eater at Walmart employee in Grovetown

Columbia County deputies are looking for a man accused of throwing a weed eater at a Walmart employee.

Just before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to the Walmart on Steiner Way in Grovetown for an assault.

Deputies spoke with a Walmart customer service representative who said earlier in the day a man came to the customer service desk trying to return a weed eater, according to an incident report.

When the man was told he could not return the item without a box, the employee said he threw the weed eater and a shopping bag at her, according to the report.

The man left the store prior to deputies' arrival, according to the report. The employee told deputies she would like to prosecute.

