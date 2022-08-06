Man wanted in two counties for exposing himself, rubbing up against women

A man wanted for exposing himself and rubbing up against women across the metro area is still on the run, and one victim is speaking out.

The woman, whose name has not been released, says she was attacked by the wanted man pictured in the video. She’s worried his crimes are getting more aggressive and that he may find more victims.

Channel 2′s Matt Johnson was live near the Mall of Georgia and the victim said she saw him twice this year.

She is also concerned that he may have targeted minors.

“It makes me sick that it’s been happening for so long,” she said.

She said the man in the photos, released by Gwinnett police, first rubbed against her in January 2021 while she worked at a store on Scenic Highway and Ronald Reagan Parkway in Snellville.

“He was asking me questions like he needed help finding underwear for a woman or something,” she said.

From there, the woman said he got closer to her.

“As I was squatting, he came up behind me and grabbed up behind me with his like genitals and touched me, and then I quickly backed away and moved,” she said.

She said he got away before police showed up.

“It’s just disgusting. It was disgusting he was it made me feel … very uncomfortable,” she said.

Gwinnett police said two other women reported the same thing happening to them this year at the Mall of Georgia and a store nearby.

In October 2021, Dawson County authorities said the man attacked multiple female store employees the same way.

That was when she said she saw him again — this time, she was working at the Mall of Georgia, and she took a photo for the police but he got away, again.

Now she is worried he will keep finding victims until he’s caught.

“Since he’s been getting away with it for the past couple years, he’s becoming more bold,” she said.

The man is described as being between 5 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall, usually wearing a hat.

He is wanted in Gwinnett and Dawson counties.

