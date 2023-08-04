Man wanted in two states flees on foot from traffic stop near Pine Grove, captured after 15 hours

Aug. 4—PINE GROVE — A man wanted in two states who fled from state police troopers Thursday afternoon was taken into custody 15 hours later.

State police at Jonestown said the incident unfolded around 5:10 p.m. when troopers encountered Jeremy Hunter, 36, on Interstate 81, in the area of mile marker 100.8 in Pine Grove Twp.

Hunter was found to have extradition warrants from Georgia and Alabama, troopers said. They did not provide an address for Hunter.

While attempting to take him into custody, he fled over the guardrail and into a wooded area off Oak Grove Road.

As troopers were searching they encouraged nearby residents to stay in their homes and lock their doors, as well as their vehicles, figuring Hunter may have been looking for opportunities to flee.

Assisted by helicopters and ground forces, police searched for Hunter throughout the night. He was taken into custody around 8:30 a.m. Friday, Trooper David Boehm said.