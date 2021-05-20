Man Wanted for Vandalizing Vehicles With Anti-Asian Graffiti in Utah

Police in Salt Lake City are looking for a man who allegedly vandalized at least two vehicles with anti-Asian graffiti.



Reported: On Monday, two vehicles in the downtown area near 200 West Pierpont Avenue were found spray-painted with slurs.



The Salt Lake City Police Department released an image of the suspect, who appears to have long hair and was wearing all-black clothing.



Condemned: Mayor Erin Mendenhall condemned the vandalism in a Twitter thread on Tuesday, as well as another incident involving a swastika graffiti at the Chabad Lubavitch of Utah.



The official also announced both incidents are being investigated with federal law enforcement agencies.

"Everyone deserves to feel welcome and safe here, and my heart goes out to the victims of these crimes. There is no room for hate and the perpetrators must be held accountable," Mendenhall wrote.



Anyone with information about the man behind the anti-Asian graffiti is asked to contact Salt Lake City police at 801-799-3000 and reference case number 21-84167.



Featured Images via Salt Lake City Police Department

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Andrew Yang Opens Up About Coronavirus Racism Against Asian Americans

Chinese Woman Assaulted and Robbed in SF Chinatown Comes Forward

Yuh-Line Niou Endorsed By Bernie Sanders for Re-Election in NY's State Assembly

Naomi Osaka 1st Asian American Woman to Be Named Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year