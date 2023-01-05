Man wanted for violent crime in El Dorado County found dead in American River, sheriff says

A man who had been wanted in connection with a violent December incident in El Dorado County was found dead Wednesday in the American River, sheriff’s officials said.

Bruce Oscar Gordon, 33, had been wanted in connection with a “violent incident” reported the morning of Dec. 12, on Meadow Croft Lane in the town of Pilot Hill, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement at the time, with a warrant issued for his arrest. The incident resulted in two victims suffering “significant” injuries.

A man was recovered Wednesday from the South Fork of the American River amid stormy weather, the Sheriff’s Office said in an update posted to Facebook on Thursday morning.

He was positively identified as Gordon, and family have been notified of his death, authorities said.

The Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the cause and manner of Gordon’s death. It was not immediately clear whether Gordon’s death was directly related to this week’s storms, which have been linked to at least six deaths across California since New Year’s Eve.