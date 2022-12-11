Man wanted on warrant is arrested after fleeing from traffic stop, Merced police say

A man wanted on a probation warrant, was arrested after police said he tried to run from officers during a vehicle traffic stop.

Officers working with the Merced Police Department Gang Violence Suppression Unit stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation about 9:16 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of Carol Avenue, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

The driver, identified as 26-year-old Roger Janz, stopped in a parking lot and fled from officers on foot, police said. Officers were able to catch Janz a short distance away.

Authorities said Janz had an outstanding probation warrant. During a search of the vehicle, officers said, they found methamphetamine and a loaded handgun.

Janz was booked into the Merced County jail on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance while possessing a loaded firearm, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, being a felon in possession of a firearm, revocation of post release community supervision, misdemeanor resisting and an infraction, according to jail records.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Officer Jacob Fister at 209-388-7847 or fisterj@cityofmerced.org.

Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.