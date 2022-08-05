Man wanted on warrants faces host of charges

Aug. 4—A Cumberland County man is accused of fleeing from a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper and sheriff's deputies when they tried to take him into custody for probation violation and a host of other charges.

In addition to the attachment for failure to appear, Brandon Chance Jones, 24, Casto Pugh Rd., now faces charges of two counts of probation violation, failure to appear in court, assault on an officer, two counts of resisting arrest, evading arrest, simple possession of marijuana, burglary, theft, two counts of assault, vandalism and three counts of criminal trespassing.

The incident occurred July 22 when a trooper attempted to take Jones into custody during a traffic stop on Claysville Lane, just off Hwy. 70 W.

Deputy Tristin Partridge arrived on the scene and spotted the suspect emerging from a wooded area but when the suspect spotted the deputy, he fled into a nearby field, according to Deputy Brandon Griffin's report.

When Griffin went to take the suspect into custody, he wrote he was struck in the face and ended up wrestling the suspect to the ground. The suspect continued kicking and pushing the deputy away until a Taser weapon was activated and the suspect taken into custody.

Jones was jailed without bond on the probation and failure to appear charges and faces a hearing in General Sessions Court set for Aug. 4.

