Man wanted for Washington crimes shot by U.S. Marshals in Arizona

A man who had felony arrest warrants in King and Lewis counties was shot by U.S. Marshals in Arizona on Thursday night.

Malik Deshawn Talbert was wanted for a felony arrest warrant out of Lewis County for assault, burglary and theft, according to the Washington State Department of Corrections. He also had a felony warrant in King County for escape from community custody because he was under supervision after a robbery conviction and did not check in.

Members of a U.S. Marshals task force tried to arrest Talbert in his car in Tempe, Arizona, but he reached into the back seat for a gun and was shot by task force members, KPHO-TV reported.

Talbert was taken to the hospital.

No one else was hurt.