Man wanted in Whitley County arrested in Laurel County

Feb. 23—A man wanted for assault, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct in Whitley County is now facing an attempted murder charge in Laurel County.

Joshua Bowling, 24, of Tara Estates in London, was arrested Tuesday morning following an altercation with another man. Bowling is charged with stabbing the man five times, then slashing him across the back. The victim sought medical help for his wounds at a local hospital.

That sent Laurel Sheriff's officials to the scene of the stabbing, which took place in a mobile home park two miles south of London.

Bowling was arrested for attempted murder. He was also served with the Whitley County warrant for second-degree assault, second-degree disorderly conduct and first-degree criminal mischief.