Man wanted after Williams Valley school van stolen

Mar. 26—WILLIAMSTOWN — State police at Lykens are looking for a man they say stole a Williams Valley School District van and intentionally struck two vehicles, one of them head-on.

Troopers said the investigation began around 4:40 p.m. Thursday when they were called to the 200 block of East Market Street in Williamstown, Dauphin County, for a report of a criminal trespass.

At the scene, Gregory A. Daniels, address unknown, had illegally entered a vacant property and was driving a vehicle stolen in South Carolina, police said. A short time later, a trooper saw Daniels sitting in the vehicle and ordered him to get out. Daniels fled and was pursued by police.

The pursuit continued at high rates of speed into the Weiser State Forest, where Daniels stopped and then ran into a wooded area, police said.

He was not found during a search. A handgun, which Daniels could not legally possess, was found at the scene and collected as evidence, police said. A warrant was subsequently obtained for his arrest.

According to police, around 12:10 a.m. Friday, Daniels stole a van from school district property and intentionally struck another occupied vehicle head-on and then intentionally rear-ended another vehicle in Williamstown before fleeing.

Around 7:30 a.m. Friday, the van was recovered near Lukes Trail and Lykens Road in Jefferson Township, Dauphin County.

As a precaution, students at the Williams Valley Elementary School were dismissed at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

On the district website, officials said state police indicated that there was no imminent danger to the school but, "out of abundance of caution" the students were dismissed

Police are appealing to the public for help in finding Daniels, whom they consider armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at the Lykens station at 717-362-8700.