Man wanted, woman charged in connection with homicide in Butler County

A man and woman are facing charges in connection with a homicide investigation in Butler County.

According to a release, Pennyslvania State Police in Butler are looking for Daniel Charles Lloyd of Pitcairn. Lloyd has been charged with criminal homicide and has an active warrant out for his arrest in connection to the murder of 32-year-old Frederick Orr.

His girlfriend, Nicole Schwartz, has also been charged in Orr’s death. According to the criminal complaint, Schwartz admitted to using $3,000 of Orr’s money while he was in jail. When Orr was released and asked about the money, Schwartz allegedly had Lloyd shoot and kill him.

Vehicle parts consistent with the car Schwartz owned were found at the scene of the crime. Blood was reportedly found on the car as well.

Schwartz has been charged with homicide and is now in Butler County Prison. She was denied bond.

A .45-caliber handgun was used during the murder and has not been recovered.

Lloyd has previous addresses in Penn Hills, Pitcairn and Clairton. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Pennsylvania State Police in Butler at (724) 284-8100.

