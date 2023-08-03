Man wanted for yelling anti-Asian remarks, punching victim repeatedly on NYC subway

[Source]

The New York Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly shouted anti-Asian remarks before assaulting a victim in Long Island City last month.

What happened: The victim, 31, was reportedly standing at the Queensboro Plaza subway station on July 22 when the suspect approached him and began yelling anti-Asian statements. Afterward, the suspect struck the victim multiple times on the left side of his face with a closed fist.

The aftermath: The suspect reportedly fled in an unknown direction. The victim, on the other hand, suffered bruising and pain but refused medical attention.

Details of the suspect: Police released surveillance images of the suspect on Thursday. He was described as having a dark complexion and believed to be between 30 and 40 years old, weighing 180 pounds and standing at 6 feet tall. He was seen wearing a black jacket, black shorts, white socks, white and black sneakers and a white baseball cap.

More from NextShark: Riot Games fines TSM $75,000, puts CEO Andy Dinh on 2-year probation for bullying

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.

More from NextShark: Filipino Inventor, 27, Named First-Ever Winner of $40K James Dyson Award

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Boston Globe under fire for using slain Asians’ image in op-ed on whether Asians benefit from ‘whiteness’

Racist, homophobic flyers target Asian American San Francisco Supervisor Gordon Mar