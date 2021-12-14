‘That Man Wants Ashanti’: Shantel Jackson Explains Why Her Relationship with Nelly Ended After Seven Years of Dating, Fans Aren’t Buying It

Earlier this summer, fans of Nelly and Shantel Jackson were shocked to learn that the two had called it quits after seven years of dating.

In her most recent appearance on the daytime talk show “The Real,” Jackson opens up for the first time about why she and her long-time rapper-boyfriend decided to go their separate ways. The 37-year-old told “The Real” co-hosts that because of lack of time, thanks to their busy schedules, to spend time together the decided to go this route.

Nelly and Shantel Jackson (Photo: @nelly/Instagram)

Jackson started by saying, “My ex and I we didn’t end on bad terms.” She later added, “When we started our relationship I was always on the road with him traveling, out of the country, on concerts, all that good stuff, but then when it came to a point where I was home more often building my company Shoe Gummi, or just working on my brand and him being on the road, me being on the road less with him, we started to grow apart.”

But all hope for the former love birds may not be lost. She said after realizing they needed some time apart they thought “Let’s take this time and see if this split is going to bring it back full circle for us and honestly that’s what we’re doing.” One of the other hosts clarified that they didn’t actually break up but that it was “a break essentially.” In an indecisive tone, Jackson responded, “Umm, yea you can say that. A break, a split.”

Jackson also said if the break was going to ultimately bring them back together, then they will come back together but if it’s “going to stop that then it’s kind of inevitable.”

Jackson and Nelly began dating after his 10-year relationship with R&B singer Ashanti ended. Ashanti never explained the exact reason behind their split — but on two different occasions, once in an interview on “The Meredith Vieira Show,” and once on stage, she stated that she was “betrayed.”

The two recently saw each other for the first time in September during Fat Joe and Ja Rule’s “Verzuz” where Nelly even went over to hug Ashanti. This had many fans wishing the two would get back together, but it seems Ashanti has no interest in doing that.

Ashanti (Photo: @ashanti/Instagram)

As for what Jackson had to say about her and Nelly’s breakup, some fans aren’t buying it. “That man wants Ashanti,” said one. Someone else said, “Floyd somewhere surrounded by women and money dying laughing at this,” referring to Floyd Mayweather, whom Jackson was engaged to for about four years.

Another wrote, “7 years and he never gave u a ring …u should’ve moved on!”

Nelly has yet to comment on Jackson’s interview.

