Man wants conviction in bouncer’s death overturned, says trial shouldn’t have used rap video

A man convicted in the shooting death of a bouncer outside a nightclub will go before the Georgia Supreme Court next week.

Houston County prosecutors said Morgan Baker shot and killed Tamarco Head, who worked as a bouncer at Club Boss, in 2019. A jury found him guilty last year and a judge sentenced him to life in prison, WGXA-TV reported.

The Georgia Supreme Court will hear Baker’s case on Wednesday where he will argue that a rap music video shouldn’t have been used during his trial.

WGXA-TV reported that Baker was part of the entourage for rapper NoCap and got into an argument with security after the rapper’s performance.

During the trial, prosecutors showed a 33-second clip from one of the rapper’s videos where you can see Baker holding a gun. His legal team argues that the video wasn’t necessary for the state to identify him or place him at the club during the shooting.

The state argues that any prejudice didn’t outweigh the probative value and supported the state’s case that Baker was guilty.

Baker’s scheduled to appear before the Georgia Supreme Court on Wednesday.

