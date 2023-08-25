Man wants harsher charges after wife shot for asking neighbor to turn down music

The husband of a woman who was shot when they went to a neighbor’s door to ask a man to turn down his music wants the defendant’s bond revoked and his charges upgraded.

“He fired for no reason, behind a closed door. With the deadly attempt of harming someone,” Eric Jones told Channel 2′s Tom Regan.

Jones says he and his wife, Jalyne, approached the neighbor’s door at their Lawrenceville apartment complex on August 13. A man inside opened fire, shooting through his closed door. The bullet struck Jalyne, shattering her hand and wrist and injuring her liver and colon.

“She still has the bullet lodged in her body a few centimeters from her spine,” said Jones.

Police arrested 51-year-old Alejandro Morales on a charge of misdemeanor reckless conduct. He was freed on bond. Jones said the charge and the bond don’t equate to the crime.

“This is unjust. It needs to be corrected,” said Jones.

Jones has launched an online petition that calls on the Gwinnett County District Attorney and Governor Brian Kemp to upgrade the charges and revoke the defendant’s bond.

“I feel definitely the charges should be upgraded, at the very least to aggravated assault. Of course, I would like to see two counts of attempted murder because both myself and my wife were at the door,” said Jones.

Jones said his wife faces additional surgeries and months of rehabilitation. Despite what they have been through, he says she remains upbeat.

“She wants to be a catapult, a voice for those who don’t have a voice. She is very thankful for the prayers and support she has been receiving,” said Jones.

A representative of the Gwinnett County District Attorney said the office cannot comment on the charges or bond in the case because it is still in the hands of the solicitor and has not yet been handed to the district attorney.

The family has started a GoFundMe campaign to help offset medical costs.

